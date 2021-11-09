Savannah Philharmonic gearing up for in-person Phil the Park this Sunday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One of Savannah’s largest outdoor concerts, Phil the Park, is just five days away.

The Savannah Philharmonic’s executive director says they’re sold out, so they couldn’t be more excited. Phil the Park is one of Savannah’s largest outdoor concerts and they’re expecting 2,500 people to show up at this entrance and fill the lawn Sunday.

They had a venue change for this year, so this time, they’ll be on the lawn of the Trustees’ Garden. It’s a free concert, but because of capacity limits, only those who already got a ticket can attend.

The Savannah Philharmonic’s executive director says they’ve been anticipating the concert and the day has finally arrived.

“For us, this is our iconic event. It is really where we bring the community together. We’re embracing that role of being the soundtrack of Savannah so it is that gathering of friends and neighbors in the Savannah region,” said Executive Director Amy Williams.

Before you show up Sunday, make sure you remember to bring your vaccination cards or a negative PCR test taken 48 hours prior to the concert. Wearing a mask isn’t required since it’s outdoors.

So grab your lawn chairs, a bite to eat at one of the food trucks and enjoy live music from the 3rd Infantry Division Band and of course, the Savannah Philharmonic.

