Taking Care of Business: Rahn Farms

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WTOC) - For some, it’s too early to be talking about Christmas.

But one Effingham County business has been looking ahead to the holiday season for years.

“When I was a kid some of my fondest memories was going with my parents and getting to pick out a tree. So, we wanted that opportunity for our community,” said Brad Rahn.

The idea behind Rahn Farms took root five years ago.

“Started back in 2016. That’s when we decided to plant our first trees,” Brad said.

Their budding Christmas Tree business finally ready to debut in 2020.

“We didn’t know what to expect,” said Brad.

“We were scared to death,” added his wife Kelly.

Of course, nerves weren’t the only obstacle owners Brad and Kelly Rahn had to contend with.

“When 2020 came around and we knew we were ready to sell trees, of course, the pandemic happened,” Kelly said.

But through hard work and maybe a little Christmas magic, the Rahns persevered.

“We had faith that people wanted to celebrate. People wanted to celebrate the Christmas holiday,” said Kelly.

Now, going into their second season, they aren’t aiming for perfection.

“A lot of times it does not go right but you just keep working and have faith that it’s going to come around and materialize,” said Brad.

Relying on the fact that what they’re selling is much more than a tree, it’s a memory. And that is something that keeps people coming back year, after year.

“It becomes a family tradition. After you do it once it just becomes something you look forward to every year. At least it was for our family,” Brad says.

The Rahn Farm Christmas tree selection officially opens for business Nov. 20.

