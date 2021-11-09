Sky Cams
TUESDAY | Another cold morning, followed by a mild afternoon

By Cutter Martin
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning and happy Tuesday. It’s a cold one out the door this morning with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s in many communities. Under a mostly clear sky, some patchy frost may form west of I-95 before 8 a.m.

Sunshine rules the forecast today! Temperatures warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s by noon; peaking in the low to mid-70s in many communities between 1 and 3 p.m.

More high clouds will start to stream in later today and the sky may become mostly cloudy this evening as temperatures dip back into the 60s, then 50s for evening plans. We’ll wake up to more clouds and slightly warmer temperatures Wednesday morning. The warming trend holds nearly steady through Thursday and Friday as the next storm system approaches.

Scattered rain is likely Thursday and a few showers could linger into Friday.

Clearer, colder weather builds in this weekend with a frost possible Sunday morning. A secondary cold front is possible early next week.

Enjoy your day,

Cutter

