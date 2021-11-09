Sky Cams
WATCH LIVE: Day 3 of Ahmaud Arbery trial begins Tuesday

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 8:54 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - The trial of three men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery continues Tuesday in Brunswick, Ga.

You can watch the live stream below. WARNING: Graphic content is expected to be shown or heard during the trial

Please click here if you are having issues seeing the video player.

Link to more coverage >>> Ahmaud Arbery Case

Crime scene investigator describes evidence collected at scene of Arbery shooting
