2 Georgia teachers face charges for inappropriate relations with students

(WRDW)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
MARIETTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two teachers from Marietta, Georgia are facing charges for inappropriate relations with students.

29-year-old Zachary White taught graphic design at Osborne High School. Police say White had sex with a student in his office twice in October.

He was arrested last Thursday and is being held without bond on two felony counts of sexual assault by a teacher.

The principal of Osborne High released a statement on the school’s website saying, “The safety and wellbeing of our students continues to be the most important thing to me as your principal. We are cooperating fully with the Cobb County police, are conducting a thorough internal investigation, and have no reason to believe these allegations threaten any other Osborne students. Effective immediately, the teacher will not be allowed on campus as the investigation continues.”

Just the day before, another Marietta teacher was accused of inappropriate behavior.

According to Cobb County police, 36-year-old Matthew Anderson sent sexual messages to a 14-year-old former student through email and texts.

Anderson taught eighth grade and coached at the private Walker School,

He was arrested last Wednesday and released on a $15,000 bond.

