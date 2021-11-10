2 taken to hospital, 12 displaced after apartment fire on Waters Avenue

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department said it extinguished a fire at an apartment complex in the 8000 block of Waters Avenue on Wednesday.

Two residents were taken to a Savannah hospital due to smoke inhalation, according to the fire department. One person was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.

A SFD fire investigator is at the scene of the Waters Avenue Apartment Fire, working to determine the cause of the blaze that damaged six apartments and displaced 12 people. @cityofsavannah pic.twitter.com/oOzdUiWknu — Savannah Fire Department (@savannahfire) November 10, 2021

The fire department said a total of 12 people were displaced and six apartments were damaged.

The Savannah Fire Department tweeted a video of firefighters resuscitating one cat. A second cat did not survive.

Savannah Firefighters rescued and resuscitated one cat from the apartment fire in the 8000 Block of Waters Avenue. A second cat did not survive. @cityofsavannah pic.twitter.com/9w3bqk2kVP — Savannah Fire Department (@savannahfire) November 10, 2021

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

