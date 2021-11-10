Sky Cams
2 taken to hospital, 12 displaced after apartment fire on Waters Avenue

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department said it extinguished a fire at an apartment complex in the 8000 block of Waters Avenue on Wednesday.

Two residents were taken to a Savannah hospital due to smoke inhalation, according to the fire department. One person was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.

The fire department said a total of 12 people were displaced and six apartments were damaged.

The Savannah Fire Department tweeted a video of firefighters resuscitating one cat. A second cat did not survive.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

