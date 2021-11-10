Sky Cams
21st Junior Achievement Savannah Business Hall of Fame held Tuesday night

By Gage Griffin
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:47 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - People in Savannah gathered Tuesday night to celebrate two new additions to the Savannah Business Hall of Fame.

“This is the 21st annual J.A. Savannah Business Hall of Fame. The goal is to do two things: honor business men and women who make an impact in the community and raise money for Junior Achievement that impacts students here and coastal Georgia,” said Kyle Redner, Director of Development and Volunteer Partnerships at Junior Achievement.

“The main purpose of tonight’s event is to adapt to business leaders Mr. Paul Henti and Mr. Bob James into Savannah J.A. Business Hall of Fame and we’ll be celebrating their lives and their accomplishments and their contributions to our area tonight. Secondly, we are celebrating the soon to open discovery center that is being built on the Armstrong campus scheduled to open at the very last day of January. So we’re going to be talking about that. Because a lot of our partners both corporates and families and individuals will be in this room tonight,” said Camille Russo, Vice President for Junior Achievement of Georgia.

