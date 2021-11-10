Sky Cams
Amber Alert issued for missing Georgia toddler

1-year-old Blace Barnett was reported missing early Wednesday morning.
By Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLARKSTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Officials are looking for a 1-year-old boy who went missing early Wednesday morning from the city of Clarkston.

Blace Barnett was last seen wearing a black shirt with blue dinosaurs, a diaper, and no pants. He was also was wrapped in a blanket.

He is believed to be traveling with an unknown suspect in a grey in color 2002 Ford Explorer with a Georgia license plate P2722946. A “Tag Applied For” sign should be in the back window of the car.

If you see this vehicle or Barnett, call 9-1-1, your local law enforcement agency or Clarkston Police Department at (404) 292-9465.

