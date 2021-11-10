Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

George Floyd biography to be published in May 2022

This cover image released by Viking shows " “His Name Is George Floyd; One Man's Life and the...
This cover image released by Viking shows " “His Name Is George Floyd; One Man's Life and the Struggle for Racial Justice" by Robert Samuels and Toluse Olorunnip.(Viking via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Two Washington Post reporters are working on a biography of George Floyd, from his family history in the tobacco fields of North Carolina to his murder last year in Minneapolis by a white police officer.

Viking announced Wednesday that “His Name Is George Floyd: One Man’s Life and the Struggle for Racial Justice,” by Robert Samuels and Toluse Olorunnipa, will come out next May, nearly two years to the day of Floyd’s death.

The book expands upon the Post’s six-part series “George Floyd’s America,” winner of a Polk award for justice reporting.

“George Floyd’s gruesome, videotaped death changed the world, as millions were moved by the raw humanity of a dying man pleading for air,” Olorunnipa said in a statement. “As we’ve examined his life over the past year, we’ve learned how his struggle to exhale as a Black man in America began decades before a police officer’s knee landed on his neck.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wild pigs in Rice Mill
Wild pigs wreaking havoc in Chatham County neighborhood
Blaise Barnett
Amber Alert issued for missing Georgia toddler
Mother Amanda Arroyo says her 16-year-old son received the COVID-19 vaccine without her consent...
Mom says teen son got COVID vaccine at CVS without her consent
Remington V3 field sport shotgun, Photo Date: 1/11/2017
Remington, oldest U.S. gunmaker, moving headquarters to Georgia

Latest News

New IRS reporting requirements affect Paypal and Venmo users.
IRS taking note of business transactions on PayPal, Venmo or other payment apps
FILE - This July 21, 1969 photo made available by NASA shows a U.S. flag planted at Tranquility...
NASA bumps astronaut moon landing to 2025 at earliest
This Circle K gas station shows gas prices per gallon in downtown Montgomery, Ala.
US consumer prices soared 6.2% in past year, most since 1990
Shamira Williams, who was a security guard at the Astroworld Festival in Houston, describes the...
Astroworld Festival security guard said more help was needed
Once-prominent attorney Alex Murdaugh is in jail on theft charges.
Murdaugh denied bond after judge reviews psychiatric evaluation