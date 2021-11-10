Glory, one of the bald eagles at Georgia Southern, passes away

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - One of the bald eagles has passed at the Center for Wildlife Education at Georgia Southern University.

The university announced via social media that Glory, an almost 37-year-old eagle, died of natural causes.

Glory lived at the Lamar Q Ball, Jr. Raptor Center and has been with the wildlife center since it opened 25 years ago, according to the center.

It's with great sadness that we note the passing today of Glory, one of the Center for Wildlife Education's bald eagles. Glory, who died of natural causes, was almost 37 years old.



