Glory, one of the bald eagles at Georgia Southern, passes away
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - One of the bald eagles has passed at the Center for Wildlife Education at Georgia Southern University.
The university announced via social media that Glory, an almost 37-year-old eagle, died of natural causes.
Glory lived at the Lamar Q Ball, Jr. Raptor Center and has been with the wildlife center since it opened 25 years ago, according to the center.
