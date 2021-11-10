Groundbreaking held for new travel center in Bulloch County industrial park

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - If you travel some parts of Interstate 16, it can feel like the places to stop are few and far between, especially if you’re driving a tractor-trailer.

Wednesday, a nationally known company broke ground on a new site to offer gas, food, and more for travelers inside of a new industrial park.

Watch the traffic on Interstate 16 at Highway 301 and you’ll understand why the company wants to locate here and why county leaders say they couldn’t be more ecstatic.

TravelCenters of America broke ground on a new center in the Southern Gateway Commerce Park. They say it will be more than a gas station or a truck stop, but a highway center with 80 to 100 employees that offers something for truck drivers and others on a long interstate trip.

“To be able to offer the right restaurants, the right C-store, truck services if the professional drivers need that, all in one location is a really important benefit,” said Dennis King, Senior Vice President TravelCenters of America.

They’ll be the first company to build in Bulloch County’s newest industrial park. County leaders believe it gives them another selling point for companies looking for a place near the ports, but not in it’s traffic.

“This site is about seven miles from Statesboro proper... To have this kind of facility next to an industrial park, what they provide here will be complimentary to the other projects that local in Southern Gateway, no doubt,” said Benjy Thompson, Dev. Authority of Bulloch County.

They all hope it gives a range of drivers a place and a reason to stop.

They hope to have it built, open and running by the end of next year. That would coincide with TA’s 50th anniversary.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.