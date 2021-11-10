Local athletes take advantage of early signing period

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday marked National Signing Day for the early signing period, where high school athletes put pen to paper and sign their National Letters of Intent to play sports at the collegiate level.

Over at Benedictine, senior Justin Thomas, who has been a stand-out for the Cadets both on the football field and baseball diamond signed with the University of Georgia to play baseball.

Thomas said he grew up a Georgia fan, and has been committed to the Bulldogs for a while, but making it official felt good.

“It’s something I dreamed of since I was a little kid, to play college baseball at the next level, and for it to be Georgia, it’s just another great thing to happen for me, so I’m very grateful, very excited,” Thomas explained. “It’s a heavy weight off my shoulders, you know, so I can just focus on football and my senior year of baseball.”

Thomas said he’s gotten some football interest, but he’s fully invested in playing college baseball. First, he and the Cadets host Thomas County Central on the gridiron this Friday night in the playoffs, where he hopes to win a state championship in both football and baseball.

Wayne County standout Luke Boykin joins Thomas in the 2022 baseball class at UGA.

At Savannah Country Day, senior golfer Reed Lotter signed his papers to head to the SEC as well, but while he says he grew up a Georgia fan, the Hornet is now part of War Eagle nation as he signed with Auburn.

Lotter played his first professional event in the spring when he received a sponsor’s exemption into the Club Car Championship. He said he grew from that, and is looking forward to his next step in the SEC, where many pro golfers are made.

“I’m going to be forced to step up my game definitely, going into the SEC, that’s just going to make me a better player, and I really look forward to growing as a player, and trying to go from ultimately SEC to hopefully PGA some day,” Lotter said.

Lotter has already secured his spot in the 2022 Club Car Championship- another pro event for the senior.

We expect to see even more athletes sign on National Signing Day, which is February 2, 2022.

