‘Race to Give’ fundraiser acknowledging first responders

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A fundraiser held Wednesday to help support the brave local men and women who protect our communities every day.

“Race to Give” all kicked off at the Roebling Road Raceway in Bloomingdale. People got the chance to meet some professional race car drivers.

There was also a live concert featuring country artist Steven Cade and more. It was all put on by Sky 3 Entertainment and a non-profit “Be The Lead.”

The founder of Be the Lead says it was all about acknowledging first responders for all that they do.

“Our mission through restore us, through Steven, through everybody we bring is really to acknowledge people that inspire us. And in my movement that have people inspire me, and that’s the whole idea. If we’re inspired, we can make change. And that’s why we’re here today,” said Brent Yates, Be the Lead founder and author.

All the money raised from Wednesday’s event will go to support Bloomingdale Police and Fire Departments, the Salvation Army and Be The Lead.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.