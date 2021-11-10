Sky Cams
Robert James reflects on recent Junior Achievement honor

The Carver State Bank President & CEO was named to the Hall of Fame
Robert James
Robert James(WTOC)
By Sam Bauman
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a milestone and a recognition that Robert James is still processing.

“Well, last night was overwhelming. I was humbled,” said James.

The Carver State Bank Chairman and President has achieved his fair share of accolades.

From graduating from Harvard’s Business School to his distinction as being the longest tenured African American president of a bank.

But Tuesday’s honor now holds a special place for James.

“It would rank right up there at the top. Being selected by your peers as a hall of famer.”

Being recognized not just for who he is now, but perhaps more importantly, how he got there.

“I would like for people to learn about my journey and to talk away with a sense that my greatest achievement is not in any single thing it’s the journey,” said James.

A journey, he’s quick to point out, he didn’t go alone.

“I have stood on the shoulders of a lot of people to get to this position and it’s an honor that Junior Achievement has recognized me, and I am delighted to be associated with such a fine organization.”

