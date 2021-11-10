Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

State representative pre-files bill to lower S.C. drinking age to 18

In this Thursday, July 9, 2020 file photo, a bartender makes a cocktail in New Orleans. Loyola...
In this Thursday, July 9, 2020 file photo, a bartender makes a cocktail in New Orleans. Loyola Police sent out an email on Oct. 3 warning of multiple reports of roofie-like symptoms at bars where students frequent. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - State Representative Todd Rutherford (D-74) pre-filed a bill Wednesday to lower the minimum legal drinking age in South Carolina to 18.

“This is a personal freedom issue. If you are old enough to fight for our country, if you’re old enough to vote, if you’re old enough to sign on for thousands of dollars of student loans for a college education, then you are old enough to have a drink,” Rutherford said.

Rutherford believes that South Carolina’s fiscal outlook means that the state can adjust the drinking age while improving roads.

“Now is the time to do this. Between the existing state budget surplus, all the money that Joe Biden has sent us, and the economic growth that will come as a result, we can afford to do this. Rather than criminalize adults for doing something that is otherwise legal, we can show the rest of the country that there is a better way.”

The bill will be considered when the General Assembly reconvenes in January.

The drinking age in South Carolina last changed in 1984, when it was raised from 18 to 21 years old amid a move by the federal government to withhold highway funding to states with lower legal drinking ages.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blaise Barnett
Car in Georgia Amber Alert found, but toddler remains missing
Wild pigs in Rice Mill
Wild pigs wreaking havoc in Chatham County neighborhood
Mother Amanda Arroyo says her 16-year-old son received the COVID-19 vaccine without her consent...
Mom says teen son got COVID vaccine at CVS without her consent
Remington V3 field sport shotgun, Photo Date: 1/11/2017
Remington, oldest U.S. gunmaker, moving headquarters to Georgia
WATCH LIVE: Trial of 3 men charged with murdering Ahmaud Arbery continues Wednesday

Latest News

Veterans Day Parade in Savannah to impact traffic Thursday morning
Wednesday marked day four of testimony in the murder trial of three men charged in the shooting...
Testimony enters day 4 in the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial
Statesboro Police say one step could help prevent car break-ins
Robert James
Robert James reflects on recent Junior Achievement honor