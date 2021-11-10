Statesboro Police say one step could help prevent car break-ins

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Statesboro Police Department says they need your help to reduce one crime they’ve seen rising for the past three years - entering autos.

Statesboro Police say you can reduce your chance of being a victim in this kind of crime by as much as 90 percent just with one press of your thumb.

They tabulate the number of cases where thieves used force to break in or simply opened an unlocked door. In 2019, only 29 cases showed forced entry while 215 did not.

In 2020, the number was 19 to 170. This year so far, it’s only 21 to 164.

Captain Jared Akins says most of all cases - forced or unforced- happen at apartment complexes and other residential lots.

“It’s a target rich environment. All I have to do is walk through the parking lot. If I try 100 different locks and I get in two and one of them has a gun, that justifies my time,” Capt. Akins said.

He says this kind of theft can often lead to more serious crimes when thieves find an unsecured gun that they can sell or use for other crimes.

He says most of the thefts happen between one o’clock and five o’clock in the morning. He urges people to lock their car wherever they are especially as the holiday shopping season starts and crooks have even more reason to check that door.

He urges if you see suspicious people around cars in a parking lot, call police so they can check it out.

