Testimony enters day 4 in the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday marked day four of testimony in the murder trial of three men charged in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery.

Neighbors and police testified, while new support arrived for Arbery’s family in Brunswick.

Wednesday began with testimony from the detective who interviewed Travis McMichael.

On the stand now: man who initially called Glynn Co PD non-emergency line to report a suspicious person when he saw #AhmaudArbery in a house under construction in Satilla Shores pic.twitter.com/5TzmawTWKk — WTOC Sean Evans (@WTOCSeanEvans) November 10, 2021

Also taking the stand was Matthew Albenze, who called Glynn County Police Department’s non-emergency number to report a suspicious person when he saw Ahmaud Arbery in a house under construction in the Satilla Shores neighborhood. Albenze said he called the non-emergency number because he didn’t see an emergency, but believed Arbery could be the same person caught on surveillance video in the house under construction multiple times before.

Wednesday attorneys Ben Crump and Lee Merritt, along with Marcus Arbery Sr. reacted to testimony given thus far in the trial outside the Glynn County Courthouse.

HAPPENING NOW: @TheRevAl joining the family of #AhmaudArbery outside the Glynn County Courthouse pic.twitter.com/2CvtClYOYb — WTOC Sean Evans (@WTOCSeanEvans) November 10, 2021

Reverend Al Sharpton later joined Ahmaud Arbery’s family outside the Glynn County Courthouse. Reverend Sharpton also joined the Arbery family inside the courthouse Wednesday afternoon to listen in on a portion of testimony.

Outside the courthouse during the lunch break, Sharpton delivered a rebuke of the makeup of the jury, saying it’s not only the three defendants on trial, but also Georgia law that allowed for all but one potential black juror to be removed from the jury pool.

Reverend Sharpton did say he was encouraged that some jurors did say during the selection process that they believe what happened to Ahmaud Arbery was wrong.

“This is about race, but it’s not limited to race. There are whites that see this as disgraceful that don’t want their town known for this. But when you have even the judge saying there seems to be some bias involved, but the Georgia law barred him, we need to look at the law and we need white and black to stand together against this kind of nonsense,” said Reverend Al Sharpton.

As he spoke to the crowd, Reverend Al Sharpton was flanked by Arbery’s mother and father, and their attorneys Lee Merritt and Ben Crump.

“What is haunting is what can we say or do to hold the mirror to America’s face to say you have to at least acknowledge the hypocrisy,” said attorney Ben Crump.

Crump says he believes if the race of the victim and defendants was reversed, the outcome would’ve been much different.

“In order to have a defense, you must have an offense. And what was Ahmaud’s offense? There was no robbery, there was no weapon. So what are you defending yourself against? Even though we feel the racial makeup of this jury is insulting, we call on them to do the right thing,” said Sharpton.

Federal civil rights lawsuit

As the Arbery family continues to call for justice inside the courtroom, a federal civil rights lawsuit filed by Ahmaud’s mother continues to work it’s way through the legal system.

You may remember the lawsuit was filed on the one year anniversary of Arbery’s death. It alleges several Glynn County law enforcement members and prosecutors violated his civil rights by a delay in justice and cover up.

Family Attorney Lee Merritt drew new attention to that suit outside the courthouse Wednesday.

“In that lawsuit, we said that the behaviors of the McMichaels had been gratified by police officers, that they knew, well aware of the time that Ahmaud Arbery was murdered, that this conspiracy was unfolding and they participated in it. They helped it come into fruition and we’re learning about the details of that in open court today, and everything we allege in that lawsuit is being confirmed by the evidence,” Merritt said.

