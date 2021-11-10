Sky Cams
Top Teacher: Tara Lee

(WTOC)
By Mike Cihla
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - Elementary school teachers want their students to learn while having fun.

Tara Lee teaches second graders at Metter Elementary School.

“I want them to enjoy school, I want them to come here and feel safe, feel loved. School should be a place they want to go to,” Lee said.

Lee has been teaching for 14 years and says it’s the children that motivate her.

“These kids. All of these kids, it’s coming here every day and seeing their faces,” she said. “I feel like I’m doing something. Anytime they look at me and smile and seeing there little light bulb come on when they get it, I’m like, ‘Yes, finally!”

Lee says she works hard to build a relationship with each student.

“Love them, listen to them, it really has to be in your heart. You truly have to love every child,” Lee said.

Lee wants her students to know she loves them as much as they love her.

“I hope they love me. I hope they think I’m a good teacher. I hope they feel like they get what they need, and get what they need from me,” Lee said.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

