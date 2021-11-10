Veterans Day Parade in Savannah to impact traffic Thursday morning

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah community will be honoring the men and women who have served our country on Thursday.

The Veterans Day Parade is back this year, and there will be some impacts to traffic and parking on Thursday.

The parade starts at 10 a.m. and will be taking a different route than in the past due to Broughton Street construction.

Signs are already up for no parking along Liberty Street and also there will be no parking along Oglethorpe - streets along the route will be cleared as early as 6 a.m.

The parade begins at Gwinnett and Abercorn streets then heads north to Liberty Street, where it turns west to Montgomery Street, travels north to Oglethorpe where it turns eastbound to end on Price Street.

Savannah Police expect traffic to be impacted downtown - not just on those streets since drivers will be taking alternate routes around. But they say they are prepared and ready for the first parade since the pandemic.

“This should be a good parade, it’s supposed to be a beautiful day so it should be a wonderful day to have a parade and what better parade to have for our first one back than Veterans Day,” Savannah Police Department Sgt. Jason Pagliaro said.

Since it is the first parade back in the city since the start of the pandemic, they are expecting a big turnout..

Plan ahead if you are coming downtown for the parade and give yourself plenty of time because you might have to park and walk for a while to the route.

Normal traffic is expected to resume by 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

