WEDNESDAY | Clouds are moving in

*(wtoc)
By Cutter Martin
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:46 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! We’re waking up to temperatures that are a few degrees warmer than yesterday morning. No one is in the 30s this morning and frost is not a concern. Under high clouds, temperatures may cool another degree, or two, before the 7 a.m. hour.

It’ll be a mix of sun and clouds through the day as temperatures warm into the low and mid-70s by noon; peaking in the mid to upper 70s around the area between 1 and 3 p.m. The forecast is dry today.

I’m tracking a chance of showers for Veterans’ Day and Friday as a cold front approaches. We’ll wake up to milder temperatures Thursday morning with lots of clouds in the sky and at least spotty rain showers around. There could be some rain during the Veterans’ Day Parade in Savannah. Bring some rain gear.

Temperatures warm into the mid and upper 70s, again, Thursday afternoon with only spotty rain around. A cold front approaches early Friday with a slim chance of additional rain.

The forecast becomes cooler and drier through the weekend. Frost is possible by Sunday morning.

Have a wonderful day,

Cutter

