WTOC, Cutter Martin join ‘Waiting for Wishes’ campaign

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Morning Meteorologist Cutter Martin and WTOC-TV have joined Make-A-Wish Georgia’s annual ‘Waiting For Wishes’ campaign.

The event raises money to grant local wishes while also raising awareness for local kids who are battling critical illnesses.

You can join in, too!

“Make-A-Wish Georgia” is giving away two chances for a lucky winner and their guest to enter to win dinner and a seat at the WTOC Waiting For Wishes Gala table with WTOC personalities at The Perry Lane Hotel Thursday, November 18th at 7 p. Go to WTOC Cutter Martin’s Facebook page and look for his Waiting For Wishes Campaign post. Click on the portal link. You need to make a donation to enter. Money raised here, stays here - benefiting local children with critical illnesses.

LINK TO DONATE | https://p2p.onecause.com/waitingforwishes/cutter-martin

Big or small, any donation is greatly appreciated. A donation can also be made without entering to win a seat at the gala table.

