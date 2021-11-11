Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Beaufort holds tribute to veterans

By Tyler Manion
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Veterans Day parade started and ended just outside the Beaufort National Cemetery, where thousands of veterans have been laid to rest.

While there were festivities and bands Thursday at the parade, one veteran said that this day should just be about remembering their service.

“It’s a day that Americans should hopefully stop and realize that, you know, there’s a heck of a lot of people that we stand on their shoulders, and they went before us and they did things that we don’t want to do to make sure that we have the country that we have today,” said John Stump. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

He served 23 years, and says his parents are both resting at the Beaufort National Cemetery, making this day and this place all that more special.

Chris Ophardt is the county’s public information officer, and he is also a veteran with a different understanding of his service than he expected.

“May 2001, I graduated college as lieutenant in the United States Army and I thought it was going to mean something completely different to be honest, and then 911 happened while I was in artillery basic school and I took on a whole new meaning,” Ophardt said.

He knows on this day more than most, people voice their appreciation for service like his. Ophardt says while thank yous are great, sometimes listening can mean more.

“If there’s one piece of advice, I give people that did not serve today is, find a veteran and say more than thank you, just say hey I would love to hear a story. I’d love to hear your story,” Ophardt said.

A day where many stories have passed on, but others, celebrated as they deserve.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blaise Barnett
Car in Georgia Amber Alert found, but toddler still missing
If you travel some parts of Interstate 16, it can feel like the places to stop are few and far...
Veterans Day Parade in Savannah to impact traffic Thursday morning
Left: Kevin Bengyel. Right: Caitlin Dunigan.
Officers: Toddler removed from trash-filled home was ‘ecstatic’ to be fed
Once-prominent attorney Alex Murdaugh is in jail on theft charges.
Murdaugh denied bond after judge reviews psychiatric evaluation

Latest News

Man who owns home under construction gives deposition in Arbery murder trial
Man who owns home under construction gives deposition in Arbery murder trial
Veterans Day Parade returns to Savannah
Veterans Day Parade returns to Savannah
Statesboro honors veterans with ceremony
Statesboro honors veterans with ceremony
Beaufort holds tribute to veterans
Beaufort holds tribute to veterans
Richmond Hill honors veterans with presentation of colors
Richmond Hill honors veterans with presentation of colors