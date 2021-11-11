Effingham Co. holds Veterans Day ceremony

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Members of the Veterans Park Board of Directors held a ceremony in Springfield to honor veterans in their community.

It’s an annual tradition, but this year was very special for them. They honored the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

At 11 Thursday morning, they rang a bell as part of the national tribute to the fallen.

“We’re glad that we can bring people here today together and have the ceremony to honor those people who are serving and have served, especially today on the 100th anniversary of the tomb to recognize that tomb of the unknown soldier for 100 years,” said Retired Maj. Danny Burgstiner, United States Air Force.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.