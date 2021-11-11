Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Effingham Co. holds Veterans Day ceremony

Members of the Veterans Park Board of Directors held a ceremony in Springfield to honor...
Members of the Veterans Park Board of Directors held a ceremony in Springfield to honor veterans in their community.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Members of the Veterans Park Board of Directors held a ceremony in Springfield to honor veterans in their community.

It’s an annual tradition, but this year was very special for them. They honored the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

At 11 Thursday morning, they rang a bell as part of the national tribute to the fallen.

“We’re glad that we can bring people here today together and have the ceremony to honor those people who are serving and have served, especially today on the 100th anniversary of the tomb to recognize that tomb of the unknown soldier for 100 years,” said Retired Maj. Danny Burgstiner, United States Air Force.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blaise Barnett
Car in Georgia Amber Alert found, but toddler still missing
If you travel some parts of Interstate 16, it can feel like the places to stop are few and far...
Veterans Day Parade in Savannah to impact traffic Thursday morning
Left: Kevin Bengyel. Right: Caitlin Dunigan.
Officers: Toddler removed from trash-filled home was ‘ecstatic’ to be fed
Once-prominent attorney Alex Murdaugh is in jail on theft charges.
Murdaugh denied bond after judge reviews psychiatric evaluation

Latest News

Richmond Hill also turned out to thank their veterans.
Richmond Hill honors veterans with presentation of colors
Savannah Veterans Day Parade
Veterans Day Parade returns to Savannah
If you travel some parts of Interstate 16, it can feel like the places to stop are few and far...
Veterans Day Parade in Savannah to impact traffic Thursday morning
How the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force restored a B-17 Bomber
How the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force restored a B-17 Bomber