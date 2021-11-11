Sky Cams
Excitement, joy as events like the Veterans Day Parade return to Savannah

By Mariah Congedo
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Folks of all ages lined the streets Thursday in Savannah to honor all those who served.

Last year’s parade was moved to Port Wentworth due to the City of Savannah canceling special events.

“We are honoring the ones who have served and gave their lives for our being free,” parade participant Odellia Hill said.

A sea of red, white, and blue filled the streets of downtown Savannah.

“Reminded of what we’ve gone through, what people of our country served for to make us have this freedom. It’s very important,” spectator Doug Kangur said.

It was the first parade in downtown Savannah since the Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade in 2020.

“It’s great to be out again and see the bands and all the people having fun,” spectator Kathy Miller said.

“That’s what Savannah is all about, having fun,” spectator Christopher Cobb said.

For many people along the parade route, they cheered in support of the veterans near and dear to their hearts.

“I have one son who did 20 years in the Army. Thank God that he came back safe and unharmed and then I have a granddaughter who did 20 years in the Navy,” Hill said.

“My father was in World War II. He’s a hero. I don’t want to get choked up,” Cobb said.

“I have two sons that were in the military and a daughter-in-law still in the military,” Miller said.

And to those who’ve served and are still serving.

“Thank you for serving! We love you,” parade participant Brenda Bragg said.

“We want you all to be praying for them and that they come home safe. We thank God for you,” Hill said.

