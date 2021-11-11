Sky Cams
Game of the Week: Long Co. at Southeast Bulloch

By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The first round of the GHSA state football playoffs kick off Friday night here in Georgia.

The field begins to narrow each week as teams chase a state championship.

In our WTOC End Zone Game of the Week, Long County visits Southeast Bulloch - both teams looking to break a streak.

For the Blue Tide, this is their very first playoff appearance. For the Yellow Jackets, they’ve made the playoffs but haven’t had a playoff win since 1974.

Long County comes in at an even 5 and 5, SEB is the favorite on paper at 9 and 1 overall.

Both coaches are in their first year with the programs and say the successes have all been because they players believe in changing the culture.

“I think it’s just that consistent, daily expectation of, you know, you’ve just got to show up and go to work and I think our kids have really started to buy in to that, and understand the value in that, and it’s started to transfer to the field, no doubt,” said Mike Pfiester, Long County Coach.

“Good coaches are good because you have good players, and they buy in. They’re coachable, and right now that’s what we have. We’ve got a team of, I think really good players- really as good as anywhere I’ve been,” said Jared Zito, SEB Coach.

Expect fans from both sides to travel and make some noise. That one kicks off Friday night at 7:30 p.m. at Fred Shaver Field in Brooklet.

