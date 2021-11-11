Investigation underway after fatal early-morning stabbing on St. Helena Island

ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person of interest in a deadly stabbing.

According to BCSO, deputies responded to Olde Church Road on St. Helena Island shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday morning to a report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, they say they found 35-year-old Dominick Lesesene lying unresponsive near the road with stab wounds. Lesesene died from his injuries at the scene.

Deputies say witnesses told them there was a physical altercation between Lesesene and another man, and that’s when he was stabbed multiple times. Witnesses also said the male suspect fled the scene.

Deputies and investigators are currently looking for the person of interest and says there does not appear to be a threat to the general public.

Anyone who has information is encouraged to contact Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 843-524-2777 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111, if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.

