Jenkins County schools to remain closed through Friday amid threat investigation

Jenkins County High School in Millen, Georgia.
Jenkins County High School in Millen, Georgia.(WRDW)
By Will Volk
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 7:40 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
MILLEN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - State and local authorities are continuing to investigate the source of multiple school threats.

Jenkins County schools closed Tuesday after the district says someone sent emails to students and staff late Monday night.

It comes after similar threats last week. The superintendent says emails to students and staff at the middle school demanded $5,000 in a threatening manner.

The school system now says they will remain closed through Friday.

“This decision provides more time for all of the law entities involved to work, but also provides time for us, here at JCSS, to work on a safety plan with additional equipment and safety measures in place,” the school system said

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is helping both the Jenkins County Sheriff’s Office and Millen Police Department track down the person responsible.

“Unfortunately, the law enforcement teams working on our case have not yet been able to identify the device used for the emails. Multiple device were used for the same IP address,” the school system said.

At least one of the emails was a bomb threat. Deputies searched the school with a police dog – and they couldn’t find anything.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

