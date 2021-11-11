Man who owns home under construction gives deposition in Arbery murder trial

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - Day five of testimony in the trial of three men charged in the death of Ahmaud Arbery includes an hours-long recording with one of the prosecution’s witnesses.

It’s all from Larry English who owned the house under construction that had surveillance cameras showing Arbery walk through the house on the day he was killed. English is not appearing in person due to health issues.

HAPPENING TODAY: Jurors are watching a previously recorded deposition with the owner of the house under construction in Satilla Shores

The deposition was recorded nearly two months ago, lasting more than three hours.

In that recording, jurors heard and saw attorneys asking English about his property, why he put surveillance cameras up around the unfinished house and the multiple instances where those cameras recorded people walking around the property, including Ahmaud Arbery the day he was killed. Last May we heard from English’s attorney who was attempting to distance English from the defendants in this case, saying he wanted people to know he had nothing to do with Arbery’s death.

“He wants people to know that he never would have done anything like this. He never would have wanted anything like this was developing. He never would have been a part it if he would have known,” said Elizabeth Graddy, attorney for Larry English.

Larry English testified during the pre-recorded deposition that he showed his neighbor Diego Perez a copy of the surveillance videos, including ones that showed Ahmaud Arbery on the construction site. He gave Perez permission to come onto his property and be a “neighborhood watch” for his property.

Travis McMichael’s defense attorney Bob Rubin used those words, and has said Mr. Perez is the one who shared the videos with other neighbors, including the McMichaels, so they could be on the lookout for those people on the property.

Prosecution also brought up Perez showing other neighbors the video in opening statements. Lead prosecutor Linda Dunikoski said 12 days before Arbery was shot, Travis spotted him at the house, called police, and he and Greg went to the house to confront Arbery. Police told Greg and Travis McMichael they had been in contact with English and that he believed the person just recorded on surveillance had not stolen anything from the property.

Greg McMichael told the cop “well, it’s at least criminal trespassing,” and the cop chimed in, “maybe loitering and prowling,” which are both misdemeanors.

Reverend Al Sharpton in the courtroom

When court came back from recess Thursday afternoon, Roddie Bryan’s attorney took issue with Reverend Al Sharpton’s presence in the gallery yesterday.

Reverend Sharpton has been active in the civil rights movement since the 1960′s and ran for President in 2004.

There was a tense exchange between Gough, the prosecutor and the judge Thursday afternoon.

“But, if we’re going to start a precedent, starting yesterday, where we’re going to bring in high-profile members of the African-American community into the courtroom to sit with the family during the trial in the presence of the jury, I believe that’s intimidating,” said Kevin Gough, attorney for William “Roddie” Bryan. “We don’t want any more black pastors in here, or other, Jesse Jackson, whoever was in here earlier this week, sitting with the victim’s family, trying to influence the jury in this case. And I’m not saying the State is even aware that Mr. Sharpton was in the courtroom, I certainly wasn’t aware of it, until last night.”

“It’s a public courtroom and I have no idea how the Reverend Al Sharpton appeared to be here. So, the State had no part in that whatsoever, so,” said lead prosecutor Linda Dunikoski.

“I don’t hear a motion, and I will tell you this, I am not going to blanketly exclude members of the public from this courtroom,” said Judge Timothy Walmsley, Glynn County Superior Court. “In fact, what I just heard, is that nobody was even aware that he was in here.”

Judge Walmsley also pointed out that a barrier in the courtroom likely prevented jurors from even seeing Sharpton from the jury box.

