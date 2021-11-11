Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Preliminary investigation shows plane hit tree before crash in Colleton County

The plane wreckage on October 23.
The plane wreckage on October 23.(Live 5 News)
By Lisa Weismann
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The small plane that crashed in Colleton County in October hit a 70-foot-tall pine tree, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

The preliminary report into the deadly plane crash on October 22 is complete. The passenger, identified by the Colleton County Coroner as 24-year-old Madaline Thomey, was killed. The Air Force identified the pilot as Col. Deane Thomey. He suffered burns and was taken to MUSC. He was piloting a private aircraft at the time, according to the Air Force.

Col. Deane Thomey was the pilot of the plane, according to the Air Force.
Col. Deane Thomey was the pilot of the plane, according to the Air Force.(Pennsylvania National Guard)

The plane, a six-seater, was traveling from Fredericksburg, Virginia to Miami at the time. The NTSB says the pilot wanted to divert to Lowcountry Regional Airport in Walterboro for fuel. After receiving clearance, the pilot declared an emergency due to a “lagging engine.” There was no further communication with the pilot. The airplane then descended.

Examination of the wreckage determined that the airplane initially hit an approximately 70-foot-tall pine tree.

A final report is expected to be issued by NTSB within 2 years.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Proposal to turn property at the Oglethorpe Mall into apartments
Blaise Barnett, 1, was taken along with the SUV he was riding in Wednesday. The SUV was...
Amber Alert: Missing 1-year-old Georgia boy found safe after SUV stolen
If you travel some parts of Interstate 16, it can feel like the places to stop are few and far...
Veterans Day Parade in Savannah to impact traffic Thursday morning
Tybee Island, Ga. welcome sign.
Tybee Island city council passes ordinance on short-term vacation rentals
Henry James Brown
Suspect arrested after deadly early-morning stabbing on St. Helena Island

Latest News

(Source: Pixabay)
Train kills 3 trying to escape SUV stuck on Georgia tracks
South Carolina deputies came to the rescue after a large pig named “Papa Pig” created a traffic...
Deputies respond after large pig named ‘Papa Pig’ blocks traffic in SC county
The Carolina Squat
Pair of SC lawmakers propose banning ‘Carolina Squat’ in pre-filed bill
Wrapping up a very big day at the Memorial Health’s Dwaine and Cynthia Willet Children’s...
Memorial Health holds COVID vaccine clinic for kids
Memorial Health holds COVID vaccine clinic for kids
Memorial Health holds COVID vaccine clinic for kids