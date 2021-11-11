Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Richmond Hill honors veterans with presentation of colors

By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Richmond Hill also turned out to thank their veterans.

The city gathered at J.F. Gregory Park for a presentation of colors, a 21-gun salute, and the laying of the wreath. Supporters tell WTOC it was important to them to pause and honor those that served.

“I’m a strong believer in our country and the men and women who serve here,” said Norma Royals, wife of Vietnam veteran.

“We’re here today because of the veterans sacrifices, and I think it’s an appropriate way to honor them and the things they’ve done for everyone in our country,” said Steve Scholar, Richmond Hill City Councilman.

Organizers also made it a point to do something for homeless veterans. The public was invited to donate new socks at Thursday morning’s ceremony.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blaise Barnett
Car in Georgia Amber Alert found, but toddler still missing
If you travel some parts of Interstate 16, it can feel like the places to stop are few and far...
Veterans Day Parade in Savannah to impact traffic Thursday morning
Left: Kevin Bengyel. Right: Caitlin Dunigan.
Officers: Toddler removed from trash-filled home was ‘ecstatic’ to be fed
Once-prominent attorney Alex Murdaugh is in jail on theft charges.
Murdaugh denied bond after judge reviews psychiatric evaluation

Latest News

WTOC Salutes The Mighty Eighth
WTOC Salutes The Mighty Eighth
Veterans Day Parade returns to Savannah
Veterans Day Parade returns to Savannah
Statesboro honors veterans with ceremony
Statesboro honors veterans with ceremony
Beaufort holds tribute to veterans
Beaufort holds tribute to veterans
Richmond Hill honors veterans with presentation of colors
Richmond Hill honors veterans with presentation of colors