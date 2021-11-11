Richmond Hill honors veterans with presentation of colors

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Richmond Hill also turned out to thank their veterans.

The city gathered at J.F. Gregory Park for a presentation of colors, a 21-gun salute, and the laying of the wreath. Supporters tell WTOC it was important to them to pause and honor those that served.

“I’m a strong believer in our country and the men and women who serve here,” said Norma Royals, wife of Vietnam veteran.

“We’re here today because of the veterans sacrifices, and I think it’s an appropriate way to honor them and the things they’ve done for everyone in our country,” said Steve Scholar, Richmond Hill City Councilman.

Organizers also made it a point to do something for homeless veterans. The public was invited to donate new socks at Thursday morning’s ceremony.

