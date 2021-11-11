Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles brings back in-car road tests

Starting Monday, the SCDMV will return to performing in-car road tests for regular licenses at...
Starting Monday, the SCDMV will return to performing in-car road tests for regular licenses at all branch offices across the state.(Source: WWSB)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 4:58 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Due to decreasing numbers of COVID-19 cases across the state, the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles is going back to offering in-car road tests.

Starting Monday, the SCDMV will return to performing in-car road tests for regular licenses at all branch offices across the state.

The department will also revert back to its pre-COVID 19 schedule of afternoon-only appointments for regular license and motorcycle skills testing, allowing walk-ins to test during the morning hours.

  • All branches accept walk-in customers from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every day, except for Wednesday. On Wednesdays, all branch offices accept walk-in customers from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
  • Customers have to make appointments to take regular and motorcycle skills tests from between 2 and 4 p.m.

Commercial driver’s license applicants will be able to schedule appointments for skills tests every day at nine SCDMV branches across the state.

Branches that can accommodate CDL skills tests include Bennetsville, Columbia – Shop Road, Greenville – Saluda Dam Road, Greenwood, Ladson, Myrtle Beach – The Market Common, North Augusta, Rock Hill, and Sumter. Appointments for CDL skills tests continue to be required during all operating hours.

For in-person appointments, the SCDMV does encourage everyone to wear a face mask.

All appointments and common payments can be completed on SCDMVOnline.com.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blaise Barnett
Car in Georgia Amber Alert found, but toddler still missing
Wild pigs in Rice Mill
Wild pigs wreaking havoc in Chatham County neighborhood
Once-prominent attorney Alex Murdaugh is in jail on theft charges.
Murdaugh denied bond after judge reviews psychiatric evaluation
Left: Kevin Bengyel. Right: Caitlin Dunigan.
Officers: Toddler removed from trash-filled home was ‘ecstatic’ to be fed

Latest News

Tybee Island city council passes ordinance on short-term vacation rentals
Tybee Island city council passes ordinance on short-term vacation rentals
Testimony enters day 4 in the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial
Testimony enters day 4 in the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial
Tybee Island, Ga. welcome sign.
Tybee Island city council passes ordinance on short-term vacation rentals
Paul Hinchey
Paul Hinchey