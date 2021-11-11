Sky Cams
SEC leaders Georgia, Alabama gearing up for final challenges

(WCTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 7:40 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
(AP) - Top-ranked Georgia and No. 3 Alabama appear headed for a showdown in the Southeastern Conference championship game. But before the powerhouse programs actually clash on Dec. 4 in Atlanta they still have a few remaining hurdles they have to clear in the season’s final weeks.

The Bulldogs close conference play on Saturday at Tennessee looking to slow down the Vols’ up-tempo offense.

The Crimson Tide take a break from the league grind when they host New Mexico State this weekend before resuming SEC play against improved Arkansas and at archrival and No. 16 Auburn in the Iron Bowl.

