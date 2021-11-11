Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Statesboro honors veterans with ceremony

By Dal Cannady
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Communities all across our area paused Thursday to say thank you to veterans.

In Statesboro, the gathering marks the first in two years due to the pandemic. Thursday’s Veterans Day ceremony offered a stark contrast to last year.

Veterans and families mingled in the Averitt Art Center prior to the program. The ceremony marked a return to the in-person ceremony. Members of the local American Legion post and other organizers held a virtual ceremony last year.

“We tried to make the best of it. We had something outside, I think there was maybe eight of us there. That was disappointing, but I’m just so glad we can get back together again,” said veteran Bob Marsh.

While the crowd was smaller than usual, they were grateful to be together this year to honor and remember those who’ve served their country.

They hope to see even more people for Memorial Day in a few months and Veterans Day next year.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blaise Barnett
Car in Georgia Amber Alert found, but toddler still missing
If you travel some parts of Interstate 16, it can feel like the places to stop are few and far...
Veterans Day Parade in Savannah to impact traffic Thursday morning
Left: Kevin Bengyel. Right: Caitlin Dunigan.
Officers: Toddler removed from trash-filled home was ‘ecstatic’ to be fed
Once-prominent attorney Alex Murdaugh is in jail on theft charges.
Murdaugh denied bond after judge reviews psychiatric evaluation

Latest News

WTOC Salutes The Mighty Eighth
WTOC Salutes The Mighty Eighth
Veterans Day Parade returns to Savannah
Veterans Day Parade returns to Savannah
Statesboro honors veterans with ceremony
Statesboro honors veterans with ceremony
Beaufort holds tribute to veterans
Beaufort holds tribute to veterans
Richmond Hill honors veterans with presentation of colors
Richmond Hill honors veterans with presentation of colors