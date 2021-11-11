Statesboro honors veterans with ceremony

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Communities all across our area paused Thursday to say thank you to veterans.

In Statesboro, the gathering marks the first in two years due to the pandemic. Thursday’s Veterans Day ceremony offered a stark contrast to last year.

Veterans and families mingled in the Averitt Art Center prior to the program. The ceremony marked a return to the in-person ceremony. Members of the local American Legion post and other organizers held a virtual ceremony last year.

“We tried to make the best of it. We had something outside, I think there was maybe eight of us there. That was disappointing, but I’m just so glad we can get back together again,” said veteran Bob Marsh.

While the crowd was smaller than usual, they were grateful to be together this year to honor and remember those who’ve served their country.

They hope to see even more people for Memorial Day in a few months and Veterans Day next year.

