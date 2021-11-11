Veterans Day Parade returns to Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The familiar sounds of the Veterans Day Parade made their long-awaited return to Savannah Thursday.

“This really is a thing of beauty to be right back here in Savannah where it all started kicking it back off,” said the chairman of the Veterans Council of Chatham County, Joe Higgins.

Perhaps the person most excited for the parade to make its full return, Jim Grismer

“I’m Grand Marshal of the 2021 Veterans Day Parade,” said Grismer, “it’s a tremendous honor, more than I thought it would be.”

For Grismer and so many others, a parade like this, in their honor, means more than you might know.

“You know, in the time I got out of the service there wasn’t much, ‘welcome back’ and this is a pretty welcoming city. People are really cheering,” Grismer said.

Another man happy to hear those cheers again, Chatham County Veteran of the year O.C. Fowler.

Of course, the nice weather helped.

“Really super to be out here to represent the veterans especially on a nice day. I’ve been in parades where it’s been overcast and cold, but this is going to be super,” said Fowler.

Our veterans the deserving stars of the show, one everyone was just happy to play a part in.

“Man I just want to make all the veterans happy I want to show my respect so I will be trying to make them proud,” said a member of the Jenkins High School Band.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.