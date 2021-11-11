SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning and happy Veterans’ Day! We’re tracking milder temperatures in the 50s and lower 60s this morning. It’s milder than it has been the past several mornings, thanks to thickening clouds overnight.

I’m tracking a few showers, mainly inland, early this morning.

The chance of rain lingers in the forecast - off and on - through mid-afternoon as temperatures warm into the mid and upper 70s. Bring an umbrella and have “rain alerts” turned on in your WTOC Weather App, just in case. We see a bit of a break in the spotty rain by late morning and through lunch-time. But, more scattered showers are possible this afternoon and early evening.

Rain won’t amount to all that much, but could be briefly heavy this morning and afternoon.

This evening will be fairly mild and mostly cloudy with an isolated chance of rain that lingers through Friday morning’s commute. With the cold front remaining just to our west, it appears milder air hangs on Friday and possibly Saturday ahead of much chillier air filtering in later Saturday and Sunday.

A second, stronger, front may arrive early next week - increasing our risk of frost all the way into the city of Savannah.

Have a wonderful day,

Cutter

