WATCH LIVE: Trial of 3 men charged with murdering Ahmaud Arbery continues Thursday

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 8:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - The trial of three men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery continues Thursday in Brunswick, Ga.

You can watch the live stream below. WARNING: Graphic content is expected to be shown or heard during the trial

Please click here if you are having issues seeing the video player.

Link to more coverage >>> Ahmaud Arbery Case

Tybee Island city council passes ordinance on short-term vacation rentals
Testimony enters day 4 in the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial
