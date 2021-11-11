Sky Cams
Yemassee church providing community Thanksgiving dinner

By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 12:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
YEMASSEE, S.C. (WTOC) - A lot of people are drawn closer to their church community during the holidays, and at one church in South Carolina, they are getting an early start on welcoming people this weekend by feeding the community with their annual Thanksgiving community dinner that everyone is welcome to attend.

The little church in Yemassee will show just how big its heart is again this weekend.

“That’s what we’re all about, just showing the love,” said Deacon Frankie Bennett, Thee House of Prayer Holiness Church.

Thee House of Prayer Holiness Church will hold its Seventh Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner Saturday, providing roughly 500 hot meals, support and fellowship to the community.

“We encourage everybody in the community, we encourage everybody in Hampton County to come out. We’re going to have plenty of food and we want to share with just love... Thanksgiving, a lot of people, especially with the pandemic going, can’t afford a meal. So, this is a way we can show our love to the community by preparing a meal for people who are unfortunate that can’t afford a meal,” said Deacon Bennett.

Because of the lingering pandemic, the Community Dinner will be a drive-up event again this year.

Deacon Bennett and other church members will be greeting people by the church’s kitchen and delivering meals to cars.

“They will come in the entrance at the front of the church and they will come around the back and they’ll go out on the right side of the church,” explained Bennett.

And Deacon Bennett expects they will leave with not only a full plate, but with food for the soul.

“The really appreciate it and they are so grateful and thankful that we are doing it. There’s just so much joy and love to see the expression on people’s face and to see the love that they appreciate that we’re doing that, that Thee House of Prayer is doing that for them,” Bennett said.

