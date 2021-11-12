Sky Cams
Claxton assisted living facility residents getting COVID boosters

By Alyssa Jackson
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - One senior facility in Claxton can now proudly say that most of their residents have had their COVID booster shot.

“I got my shot yesterday. Yesterday afternoon,” said Becky Dorminey, resident of NorthSpring Assisted Living Facility.

Becky Dorminey is 69-years-old, making her high risk for getting COVID-19.

“I looked at it as what would happen if I didn’t.”

She says everyone has their own reasons for getting the shots or not getting them.

“I wanted to have it so that I would be healthy.”

But she has a family and husband with underlying conditions to think about.

“Of course being selfish looking after ourselves, but then we’re also taking care of people around us.”

So even though getting the booster is an option at NorthSpring, she made sure she got it when she could.

NorthSpring Assisted Living’s Director says heading into the colder months, it’s especially important for anyone who wants the booster shot to get it.

“We feel that it’s the best interest to protect them so they will have the opportunity to spend as much time with their families, especially during the holidays,” said Jill Griffin, Director of NorthSpring Assisted Living Facility.

They say 23 residents live at NorthSpring and all of them are fully vaccinated. The facility has made it a point to stay on top of COVID restrictions

“We just take it day-by-day.”

Like limiting visitors to only those who are fully vaccinated, by appointment only. They haven’t seen a high volume of COVID cases because of it so they say they will continue doing all they can to keep everyone in their facility safe.

