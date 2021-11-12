Construction complete on new Claxton High School

CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - The new Claxton High School is officially complete after more than two years of construction.

The completion of this building is a big deal for the Evans County School District because it’s the first time in 50 years they’ve built a new high school.

A packed house of city leaders and people from the community showed up for the ribbon cutting of the new high school.

It has a price tag of $19.5 million, but even through the pandemic and rising inflation, Superintendent Marty Waters says they finished on time and under budget.

They call it a new chapter; a change in setting, that will help prepare students for work after graduation with their new College and Career Academy, also known as the DEN.

“They’re actually having hands-on experience time in the industry and on the job, so they walk out not only with a diploma but with credentials and experience,” Waters said.

The school district says it’s been quite a journey constructing a new building through the pandemic, but with more resources to prepare students after graduation, it was worth it.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.