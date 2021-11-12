Sky Cams
End Zone: High school football scores for Nov. 12

By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 10:04 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High school football scores for the first round of the playoffs across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

  • Thomas Co. Central at Benedictine
  • Dougherty at Jenkins
  • Windsor Forest at Pierce County
  • Johnson at Appling County
  • Long Co. at SE Bulloch
  • Laney at Swainsboro
  • Pee Dee Academy at HH Christian
  • Thomas Sumter at Thomas Heyward
  • Vidalia at Westside-Augusta
  • Beaufort at North Augusta
  • Wade Hampton at Philip Simmons
  • New Hampstead at Cairo
  • Islands at Bainbridge
  • Whale Branch at Lake View
  • Banneker at Ware County
  • Coffee at Creekside
  • Brantley County at Liberty County
  • Jefferson County at Jeff Davis
  • Bulloch Academy at Bethlehem
  • Robert Toombs at Brentwood
  • Memorial Day at John Hancock
  • Beaufort Academy at Williamsburg Academy
  • Tucker at Brunswick
  • Lovejoy at Richmond Hill
  • Effingham County at Westlake
  • Glynn Academy at Hughes
  • Seminole County at Metter
  • Terrell County at ECI
  • MCA at Mitchell County
  • Screven County at Pelham
  • Mt. de Sales at Calvary Day
  • Stratford Academy at Savannah Country Day
  • Savannah Christian at Tattnall Square

