End Zone: High school football scores for Nov. 12
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 10:04 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High school football scores for the first round of the playoffs across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.
- Thomas Co. Central at Benedictine
- Dougherty at Jenkins
- Windsor Forest at Pierce County
- Johnson at Appling County
- Long Co. at SE Bulloch
- Laney at Swainsboro
- Pee Dee Academy at HH Christian
- Thomas Sumter at Thomas Heyward
- Vidalia at Westside-Augusta
- Beaufort at North Augusta
- Wade Hampton at Philip Simmons
- New Hampstead at Cairo
- Islands at Bainbridge
- Whale Branch at Lake View
- Banneker at Ware County
- Coffee at Creekside
- Brantley County at Liberty County
- Jefferson County at Jeff Davis
- Bulloch Academy at Bethlehem
- Robert Toombs at Brentwood
- Memorial Day at John Hancock
- Beaufort Academy at Williamsburg Academy
- Tucker at Brunswick
- Lovejoy at Richmond Hill
- Effingham County at Westlake
- Glynn Academy at Hughes
- Seminole County at Metter
- Terrell County at ECI
- MCA at Mitchell County
- Screven County at Pelham
- Mt. de Sales at Calvary Day
- Stratford Academy at Savannah Country Day
- Savannah Christian at Tattnall Square
