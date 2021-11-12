Sky Cams
FRIDAY | Mostly dry, warm afternoon to end the work-week

*(wtoc)
By Cutter Martin
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 5:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a mild and humid morning with temperatures, mostly, in the 60s out the door. Streets are damp after yesterday evening’s showers.

There is only a spotty chance of a shower today; mainly this morning. Temperatures warm into the mid and upper 70s this afternoon ahead of a cold front that brings chillier weekend weather. After a mild, if not warm, afternoon... temperatures cool into the 60s heading into dinner-time and will be in the chilly 50s before most go to bed tonight.

We’ll wake up to a partly cloudy sky and temperatures in the 40s Saturday morning. A spotty rain shower is possible early Saturday; mainly well south of Savannah.

Completely dry and mostly sunny weather builds in Saturday afternoon as temperatures warm into the lower 70s in most spots. Colder air filters in Saturday night and Sunday. Temperatures may dip into the upper 30s, well inland, Sunday morning while the rest of the area cools into the low and mid-40s.

Another reinforcing blast of chilly air is possible early next work-week. B

e on the lookout for inland frost Sunday morning and next week.

Have a wonderful weekend,

Cutter

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

