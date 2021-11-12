Holiday lighting ceremony held at Georgia Southern University

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The holidays are kicking off on the campuses of Georgia Southern University.

Thursday, the annual holiday lighting ceremonies began at the Armstrong Campus. The event was held outside of Burnett Hall at 5:30 p.m.

The President of Georgia Southern University spoke on why he’s excited for this event every year.

“We do this every year as we enter the holiday season, we come together and we turn the lights on on all of our campuses, our 27 thousand students, 3 thousand faculty and staff, we come together and celebrate, that’s what this time of the year about,” said GSU President Kyle Marrero.

Friday, Georgia Southern will hold a tree lighting at the Statesboro Campus. That will be at Sweetheart Circle beginning at 5:30 p.m.

