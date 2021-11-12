Kids and the COVID-19 vaccine: What parents need to know

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Millions of children across the country are now eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Just a few days ago, the FDA and CDC gave the greenlight to a pediatric dose of the Pfizer vaccine for kids ages 5-11, but some parents are still hesitant.

Dr. Ben Spitalnick of Pediatric Associates of Savannah joined us on Morning Break to discuss what parents should know.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.