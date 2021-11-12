Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Kids and the COVID-19 vaccine: What parents need to know

By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 5:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Millions of children across the country are now eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Just a few days ago, the FDA and CDC gave the greenlight to a pediatric dose of the Pfizer vaccine for kids ages 5-11, but some parents are still hesitant.

Dr. Ben Spitalnick of Pediatric Associates of Savannah joined us on Morning Break to discuss what parents should know.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Proposal to turn property at the Oglethorpe Mall into apartments
Blaise Barnett, 1, was taken along with the SUV he was riding in Wednesday. The SUV was...
Amber Alert: Missing 1-year-old Georgia boy found safe after SUV stolen
If you travel some parts of Interstate 16, it can feel like the places to stop are few and far...
Veterans Day Parade in Savannah to impact traffic Thursday morning
Tybee Island, Ga. welcome sign.
Tybee Island city council passes ordinance on short-term vacation rentals
Henry James Brown
Suspect arrested after deadly early-morning stabbing on St. Helena Island

Latest News

Kids and the COVID-19 vaccine: What parents need to know
Kids and the COVID-19 vaccine: What parents need to know
The 79th Annual Holly Days Bazaar is Nov. 10-11, 2021, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Holly Days Bazaar underway at St. John’s Church
Yemassee church providing community Thanksgiving dinner
Yemassee church providing community Thanksgiving dinner
Yemassee church providing community Thanksgiving dinner
Yemassee church providing community Thanksgiving dinner