Memorial Health holds COVID vaccine clinic for kids

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wrapping up a very big day at the Memorial Health’s Dwaine and Cynthia Willet Children’s Hospital of Savannah - day one of their COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children 5 to 11-years-old.

Now the youngest eligible children have another place to get vaccinated. Doctor Michael Bossak with Memorial Health says the clinic has been going on since 12 to 17-year-olds became eligible to get vaccinated.

He says they are very excited to serve the community.

“I think it’s wonderful. It has been time for us for a long time to be able to help and protect these young children not just because everyone else is getting immunized but finally to give them. The natural immunity they need to kind of fight off this virus and hopefully get them back to normal see you at schools and daycares and playing,” said Dr. Bossak.

“I am so excited working here I have seen COVID take so much not only the lives of those that we love but The rights of people to be with them. The toll that it has taken on our staff and our community. My son who’s six and getting vaccinated today he’s doing his part to protect those that he loves,” said Rachel Greiner, Director of Pastoral Care and mother.

Greiner also says the more kids get vaccinated, the healthier we will all be.

