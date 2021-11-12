Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Memorial Health holds COVID vaccine clinic for kids

By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 11:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wrapping up a very big day at the Memorial Health’s Dwaine and Cynthia Willet Children’s Hospital of Savannah - day one of their COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children 5 to 11-years-old.

Now the youngest eligible children have another place to get vaccinated. Doctor Michael Bossak with Memorial Health says the clinic has been going on since 12 to 17-year-olds became eligible to get vaccinated.

He says they are very excited to serve the community.

“I think it’s wonderful. It has been time for us for a long time to be able to help and protect these young children not just because everyone else is getting immunized but finally to give them. The natural immunity they need to kind of fight off this virus and hopefully get them back to normal see you at schools and daycares and playing,” said Dr. Bossak.

“I am so excited working here I have seen COVID take so much not only the lives of those that we love but The rights of people to be with them. The toll that it has taken on our staff and our community. My son who’s six and getting vaccinated today he’s doing his part to protect those that he loves,” said Rachel Greiner, Director of Pastoral Care and mother.

Greiner also says the more kids get vaccinated, the healthier we will all be.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blaise Barnett
Car in Georgia Amber Alert found, but toddler still missing
If you travel some parts of Interstate 16, it can feel like the places to stop are few and far...
Veterans Day Parade in Savannah to impact traffic Thursday morning
Left: Kevin Bengyel. Right: Caitlin Dunigan.
Officers: Toddler removed from trash-filled home was ‘ecstatic’ to be fed
Once-prominent attorney Alex Murdaugh is in jail on theft charges.
Murdaugh denied bond after judge reviews psychiatric evaluation

Latest News

Memorial Health holds COVID vaccine clinic for kids
Memorial Health holds COVID vaccine clinic for kids
Coastal Health District begins administering COVID vaccine to children ages 5-11
Coastal Health District begins administering COVID vaccine to children ages 5-11
Extended clinic hours in Beaufort Co. helping kids get COVID vaccine without missing school
Extended clinic hours in Beaufort Co. helping kids get COVID vaccine without missing school
Rural healthcare facility worried about potential impact of vaccine mandate on staffing
Rural healthcare facility worried about potential impact of vaccine mandate on staffing