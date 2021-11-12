Police point of contact for owner of home under construction takes stand in Arbery murder trial

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - The trial started one week ago today for the three men charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery.

The first half of the day, jurors heard from Glynn County Police Officer Robert Rash.

In testimony we heard Officer Rash was the main police point of contact for Larry English, the owner of the house under construction who we heard from Thursday in a recorded interview. English called Officer Rash directly when surveillance cameras would catch people walking around the open and unsecured construction site.

Officer Rash patrolled the Satilla Shores area, but never spotted anyone trespassing. In December of 2019, Rash stopped in the neighborhood and spoke to Greg McMichael about the instances caught on camera.

Officer Rash also showed McMichael a video from a few months prior. Officer Rash testified it wasn’t his intention to deputize McMichael, rather, to ask McMichael to keep an eye out.

“Greg has training and experience, in my opinion would be an expert witness to be on the phone with 911. He’s running north, south, he’s wearing this - he would know the pertinent information that the officers would need to know once they arrived on scene, and possibly catch the intruder, the trespasser,” said Officer Rash.

“So you wanted him to be a witness,” asked lead prosecutor Linda Dunikoski .

“Yes,” replied Officer Rash.

Another noteworthy moment at the courthouse Friday was how the Arbery family, and even other defense attorneys, reacted to defense attorney Kevin Gough’s statement Thursday about quote “Black pastors” attending court.

Gough apologized Friday in court for his statements. He said he will file a specific motion addressing his concerns on Monday.

“My statements yesterday were overly broad. I will follow up with a more specific motion on Monday, putting those concerns in the proper context. And my apologies to anyone who may have been inadvertently offended,” Gough said.

Gough said Thursday having high-profile members of the African American community sit in court was an attempt to intimidate and pressure the jury.

The judge said he was not going to exclude members of the public from his courtroom.

Travis McMichael’s attorney, Jason Sheffield, said, “I think Kevin (Gough) has realized that in the heat of what’s happened in court and having concerns that this jury could be influenced by various things, that he said that, and I think he’s trying to walk that back this morning.”

He continues, “In no way do we want to exclude anybody from this process. Everyone is welcome, come one, come all.”

Reverend Al Sharpton, who the initial comments Gough made were about, also responded Thursday evening to the attorney’s statements.

