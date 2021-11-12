Savannah State University hosts Presidential Investiture honoring Ballard-Washington

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Presidential Investiture was held Friday at Savannah State University.

Kimberly Ballard-Washington is the 14th president of SSU. The ceremony is one of the oldest traditions in academia, confirming the official title.

Ballard-Washington was appointed by the board of regents of the university system of Georgia in May and has served as the university’s interim president since 2019.

“This is our day of celebration, and really it’s not just for me, it’s for the university, it’s an opportunity for the University to celebrate the passing of the touch,” Ballard-Washington said.

Of the many speakers that attended the ceremony, both Savannah Mayor Van Johnson and Governor Brian Kemp were in attendance.

Governor Kemp said that Savannah State is among many universities in the state that contribute to the education workforce that he is proud of in Georgia.

