Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Savannah State University hosts Presidential Investiture honoring Ballard-Washington

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Presidential Investiture was held Friday at Savannah State University.

Kimberly Ballard-Washington is the 14th president of SSU. The ceremony is one of the oldest traditions in academia, confirming the official title.

Ballard-Washington was appointed by the board of regents of the university system of Georgia in May and has served as the university’s interim president since 2019.

“This is our day of celebration, and really it’s not just for me, it’s for the university, it’s an opportunity for the University to celebrate the passing of the touch,” Ballard-Washington said.

Of the many speakers that attended the ceremony, both Savannah Mayor Van Johnson and Governor Brian Kemp were in attendance.

Governor Kemp said that Savannah State is among many universities in the state that contribute to the education workforce that he is proud of in Georgia.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Proposal to turn property at the Oglethorpe Mall into apartments
Blaise Barnett, 1, was taken along with the SUV he was riding in Wednesday. The SUV was...
Amber Alert: Missing 1-year-old Georgia boy found safe after SUV stolen
Tybee Island, Ga. welcome sign.
Tybee Island city council passes ordinance on short-term vacation rentals
If you travel some parts of Interstate 16, it can feel like the places to stop are few and far...
Veterans Day Parade in Savannah to impact traffic Thursday morning
Day five of testimony in the trial of three men charged in the death of Ahmaud Arbery includes...
Man who owns home under construction gives deposition in Arbery murder trial

Latest News

Oglethorpe Speedway Park will be closing after the final races this weekend.
Oglethorpe Speedway Park closing after 70 years
Chatham Emergency Services celebrates 60 years of service
Chatham Emergency Services celebrates 60 years of service
LIVE: Trial of 3 men charged with murdering Ahmaud Arbery continues Friday
Oglethorpe Speedway closing
Oglethorpe Speedway