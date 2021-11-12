Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Train kills 3 trying to escape SUV stuck on Georgia tracks

(Source: Pixabay)
(Source: Pixabay)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 4:14 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORSYTH, Ga. (AP) — Three people have died in middle Georgia after a train hit a vehicle stuck on the tracks.

Local news outlets report 47-year-old Chris Burkett was trying to help 93-year-old Shirley Treadwell and 66-year-old Debra Ruth Hall out of a Ford Flex. The SUV got stuck on a private crossing over the Norfolk Southern Railway near Forsyth on Wednesday.

Monroe County sheriff’s deputies say all three died when the train hit the SUV around 6:30 p.m.

Norfolk Southern says it has no additional information beyond what the sheriff’s office released.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Proposal to turn property at the Oglethorpe Mall into apartments
Blaise Barnett, 1, was taken along with the SUV he was riding in Wednesday. The SUV was...
Amber Alert: Missing 1-year-old Georgia boy found safe after SUV stolen
If you travel some parts of Interstate 16, it can feel like the places to stop are few and far...
Veterans Day Parade in Savannah to impact traffic Thursday morning
Tybee Island, Ga. welcome sign.
Tybee Island city council passes ordinance on short-term vacation rentals
Henry James Brown
Suspect arrested after deadly early-morning stabbing on St. Helena Island

Latest News

South Carolina deputies came to the rescue after a large pig named “Papa Pig” created a traffic...
Deputies respond after large pig named ‘Papa Pig’ blocks traffic in SC county
The Carolina Squat
Pair of SC lawmakers propose banning ‘Carolina Squat’ in pre-filed bill
Wrapping up a very big day at the Memorial Health’s Dwaine and Cynthia Willet Children’s...
Memorial Health holds COVID vaccine clinic for kids
Memorial Health holds COVID vaccine clinic for kids
Memorial Health holds COVID vaccine clinic for kids