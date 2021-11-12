Tybee Island names new fire chief

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Tybee Island announced Friday morning that they’ve hired a new fire chief. This comes after several months of searching and interviewing hopeful candidates.

City officials say it was important to them that the new fire chief was not only professional and experienced, but that he could fit in with the island’s unique community.

Tybee Island’s city council called a special meeting Friday morning to formally introduce Ronald “Jeremy” Kendrick as the island’s new fire chief.

“It was clear that he had given this position a lot of thought, a lot of research and he was very forthcoming with his ideas,” Tybee Mayor Shirley Sessions said.

The fire department has been without a chief since June when former chief Matt Harrell resigned.

Mayor Sessions says more than 70 people applied for the position, but that Kendrick stood out with his experience in fire and water rescue.

“He has experience in both fields, and he just fit the bill,” Sessions said.

Kendrick is from Georgia and has an extensive resume. Some of his experience includes serving as an assistant chief for the Augusta Regional Airport Fire Department. Currently he’s the division chief at an airport fire department in California.

“His goal is to be here and to be on Tybee and for his family to be here. That was very clear because that was one of my concerns,” Sessions said.

Sessions says finding a chief committed to serving the island long term was key. Even though Kendrick couldn’t be at the meeting, Sessions shared some of his goals for the department.

“His emphasis, obviously a lot of it was on processes, a lot it was on team building, a lot of it was on accountability, a lot of it was on the importance of making sure that each member of the team understands their role and that they have the experience and the education,” she said.

Sessions says Kendrick is eager to get started working with the staff and the community to move the department in the right direction.

“We look forward to having him and he is looking forward to getting on the ground running.”

Kendrick will be starting on Nov. 29 and will be all settled in in time for peak season on the island.

