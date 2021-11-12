Sky Cams
Veteran nonprofit provides release for combat vets

Armel uses skills he learned in the military to help fellow combat veterans treat their PTSD...
Armel uses skills he learned in the military to help fellow combat veterans treat their PTSD with fishing.
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Although Veteran’s Day is behind us, that doesn’t mean the recognition has to stop.

One Georgia veteran spends almost everyday on his boat, working to heal his fellow combat veterans.

“It’s just getting these guys on the water, showing them that people do care and keep the smiles going,” said Captain Jimmy Lee Armel.

That has been the goal Captain Jimmy Lee Armel since starting his non-profit Knot Lucky Fishing.

This is one of two boats Knot Lucky Fishing uses to take veterans out on the water.
This is one of two boats Knot Lucky Fishing uses to take veterans out on the water.

In the last two years, Armel has taken dozens of combat veterans offshore, at no cost.

This is all in hopes of giving these veterans with PTSD a chance to heal and talk about transitioning into civilian life.

The fight to healing continues once back on land, and Armel has advice for those that want to help.

“Just kind of do a little reflection on Veteran’s Day. What can you do to help these veteran issues. Is it something you do in the voting polls, is it something you can do as an individual by giving to an organization or donating your time to an organization or hiring a veteran, being a reference for a veteran. Find somebody in transition and help them learn how to deal with civilians in the workplace. These are all things that we don’t know how to day,” said Armel.

if you’d like to learn more about the Knot Lucky Fishing, you can find more information by clicking here.

