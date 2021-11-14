Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

1 killed, 1 injured in car blast near hospital in Liverpool, England

An explosion occurred outside the Liverpool Women’s Hospital in Liverpool, England, the mayor...
An explosion occurred outside the Liverpool Women’s Hospital in Liverpool, England, the mayor and Merseyside Police reported in tweets Sunday.(Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An car explosion occurred outside the Liverpool Women’s Hospital in Liverpool, England, the mayor and Merseyside Police reported in tweets Sunday.

One person has died and another was hospitalized, Merseyside Police reported. The blast happened at about 11 a.m. local time.

Authorities said they believe the car involved in the blast was a taxi that had pulled up to the hospital.

Due to the nature of the incident, Counter Terrorism Police are leading the investigation alongside Merseyside Police, but it has not been declared an act of terrorism at this point, authorities said.

“The incident at the #Liverpool Women’s Hospital is unsettling and upsetting and my thoughts are with those affected,” Mayor Joanne Anderson said in a tweet.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New rail system part of plans to alleviate backlog at the Savannah port
Oglethorpe Speedway Park will be closing after the final races this weekend.
Oglethorpe Speedway Park closing after 70 years
The trial started one week ago today for the three men charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery.
Police point of contact for owner of home under construction takes stand in Arbery murder trial
(Source: Pixabay)
Train kills 3 trying to escape SUV stuck on Georgia tracks
Proposal to turn property at the Oglethorpe Mall into apartments

Latest News

The defense team for Kyle Rittenhouse focuses on technical witnesses as the end of trial nears.
In gun debate, Rittenhouse verdict unlikely to be last word
After about two weeks of a trial, a jury is about to decided the fate of Kyle Rittenhouse.
National Guard on standby ahead of Rittenhouse verdict
Brendan Santo, 18, was last seen on the campus of Michigan State University two weeks ago. The...
Search for 18-year-old who disappeared from Michigan college campus hindered by camera failure
County commissioners from across Georgia came together in Savannah Saturday to discuss the...
Georgia Commissioners discuss Infrastructure Bill